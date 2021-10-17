STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury woman has died after a crash Sunday.
It all unfolded around 2:45 in the morning on the southbound side of I-95.
A Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck was traveling in the center lane when it was suddenly hit head-on by a Toyota Rav4 that was traveling in the wrong direction.
The driver of the Rav4, identified as Cynthia Teran, 39, of Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police said that the driver and passenger in the pickup were taken by ambulance to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries.
All lanes on I-95 South by Exit 8 were closed for a couple of hours while police investigated the crash, but have reopened.
Investigators are continuing to look into what led up to the collision.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Lebron-Hernandez of the State Police barracks in Bridgeport at 203-696-2500.
