WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury woman is still recovering after she says she had a severe reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 63-year-old hasn’t been the same since April.

Regina Marshall and her family say she couldn’t breathe and had to be rushed to the hospital. At one point, she says doctors told her family she might not recover.

Marshall spend 21 days on a ventilator at Waterbury Hospital.

“Everyday it was a touch and go. One day she was making progress, the next day they were saying, ‘we don’t know if she was going to make it,’” said Larnise Nunley, Marshall’s daughter.

The family says they believe it was all because Marshall got the one dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in April.

“Two days later, after she got the shot, that’s when they took Johnson and Johnson off the market for a couple days,” Nunley said.

The CDC and FDA halted the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April. The brief pause was due to reports of blood clotting in some patients.

Marshall had a high fever shortly after getting the shot, but a day later, she was rushed to the hospital after she was having a hard time breathing. She also developed a blood clot in her arm.

She says the hospital staff asked her a question she never thought she’d hear.

“Did I want them to save me or let me go? I said please, please, please save me. They called my kids saying I wasn’t going to make it,” Marshall said.

She did make it and now she has been recovering for the last month at Regal Care in Waterbury.

Marshall suffers from diabetes and decided to get the shot because her kids and grandkids tested positive for COVID.

“She kind of panicked and just went on a whim and took the shot,” Nunley said.

The family says Marshall never tested positive for COVID.

“I would do it until they find out what is going on,” Marshall said.

The family also has a message for those who haven’t gotten the vaccine.

“I just want people to be aware and do their research on it. Yes, we want everyone to get vaccinated, but so many people who have reactions to it that they’re not talking about,” Nunley said.

Marshall is expected to leave Regal Care by the end of the month.

Channel 3 reached out to the CDC, but they haven’t responded.