WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury has their first confirmed case of COVID-19 and they expect more to come.
Mayor Neil O’Leary says city leaders found out on Monday that a woman on her late 20s tested positive for coronavirus.
Now, O'Leary has declared a state of emergency for the city.
The woman returned to Connecticut from Northern Italy a few days ago with her family who also lives in Waterbury. A total of four people went on the trip and all of them are self-quarantining.
The three other family members are being tested as well.
“She had a very good feeling that she had contracted the coronavirus, so she was very diligent about self-quarantining, getting a hold of her doctor and doing everything that she read she was supposed to do and was very aware of what is happening,” O’Leary said.
O’Leary says they’re trying to get the word out to residents that people need to practice social distancing and if people can stay home to do so.
On Tuesday, a wedding was being held inside Waterbury City Hall.
"You just saw people downstairs in our lobby, 50 of them, celebrating a wedding and not one of them are practicing social distance related issue," O'Leary said.
That distance is at least 6 feet away from another person.
"It's here. It's real and if you don't practice this social distancing, which we are told it's the most important thing, you're going to get sick," O"leary said.
The mayor has canceled multiple meetings including one on Tuesday that included a St. Patrick’s Day mass and ceremony.
"We are going to do some more self-policing of our public buildings including city hall. As you know, a lot of cities have closed and we might ramp up to that in the near future," O'Leary said.
The city is looking for volunteers with experience in healthcare to work in their emergency operations center, helping with Meals on Wheels along with other needs.
