WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury's oldest park is getting fixed up, and the city is letting residents have a hand in what's done.
Now that school's done, Salam Qavaveh brings her kids to Hamilton Park every day.
"It's close to my home. I didn't need to drive too much, just five minutes I’m here,” Qavaveh said.
As much as she likes the park now, she has some suggestions.
"If there is a cafeteria for them after they finish playing, they can have a snack or a food, and if there is a room for them to change their clothes,” she added.
The city is hoping to hear more suggestions at the East End Community Club meeting.
There, public works staff and designers will be on hand to hear what residents would like to see.
The club's president, Jack Alseph, has a long list.
He wants to see the stone house fixed up, the ponds cleaned up, something done with this tennis court.
His goal is to make the park a destination.
"Right now, it's a shortcut to get from one place to another, you go up and down the road, and there's not a lot of reasons. We want it to be so that, you know, Sunday morning, mom and dad get up and say to the kids, we're going down to Hamilton Park, going to have a picnic, you go on the swings, go on the splash pad, we're going to have a good time,” Alseph said.
Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary said public engagement is key, seeing how differently the city’s 30 parks are used today.
"We have a lot of tennis courts throughout the city that really don't get as much use as they once did. So, we're talking about maybe handball courts, or maybe volleyball courts, or maybe cricket fields, or a combination of all the above,” O'Leary said.
The city plans to use federal community development block grant funds to help pay for the developments.
Alseph is ready to get the ball rolling.
"Now we're going to get it repaired, you know, or we're going to get it enhanced, or new,” Alseph said.
The East End Community Club meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will be held at the Waterbury ARC building on 1929 East Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.