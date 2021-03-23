WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Senate hearing on gun violence is underway on Tuesday in Washington D.C.
Republicans and Democrats agree that prevention is the best way to stop mass shootings, but both sides disagree on how to do that.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo testified before Congress on Tuesday morning.
“As chief administrator of one of the largest police departments in the state of Connecticut, the gun violence that I am most familiar with rarely makes national headlines, but it is just as consequential to the people it affects,” Spagnolo said during his testimony.
He also spoke about some of the gun laws implemented in Connecticut that are aimed at controlling gun violence.
Channel 3 will have more on this story throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.