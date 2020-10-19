WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - More students and staff members within Waterbury schools tested positive for COVID-19.
Several schools continue making schedule adjustments.
Wilby High School was open on Monday despite a staff member testing positive. Two other schools also had cases.
Impacted classes shifted online for the next several days.
In the last day, coronavirus cases in Waterbury went up by 14.
The state Department of Public Health began color coding towns and cities by COVID-19 case rates.
The City of Waterbury was in the orange category as of Monday. That meant case rates in the Brass City were 10 to 14 per 100,000 people. Under that level, health officials advised larger events should be avoided and time with non-family members should be limited.
Three Waterbury schools have been handling positive coronavirus cases.
Wilby High School and Generali Elementary School both had staff members who tested positive. Carrington Elementary School had a student who contracted the virus.
The school district said for each case, it worked closely with the city’s contact tracing team to make sure proper notifications were made.
All three schools were open. Only impacted classes went remote.
The schools were cleaned and disinfected, district officials said.
