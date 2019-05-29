WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Major detours in southeast Connecticut are set to begin on Friday.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is replacing the northbound span of I-395 over Route 85 in Waterford.
The ten-day project will impact travelers.
This project has been in the planning stages for years and will be done in two phases.
Phase one begins on Friday on the northbound side of I-395 and the second phase will begin in mid-July on the southbound side.
At 6 p.m. on Friday, the northbound span of I-395 over Route 85 in Waterford will be shut down so contractors can begin the 10-day process of removing the bridge.
They will be replacing it with a pre-fabricated bridge, which is a $6 million project.
“Our main concern is the backup on I-395 as well as the Connecticut State Police is concerned, backing up into I-95,” said Lt. Steve Bellos, Waterford Police Department.
Waterford Police Lieutenant Steve Bellos says the plan calls for northbound traffic on I-395 to get off Exit 2, cross Route 85 onto the northbound ramp.
Around 50,000 vehicles a day use these two roads.
“There will be three Waterford officers in this area directing traffic. We’re going to monitor along with state police three to four officers on the highway,” Bellos said.
Lighted warning signs are already posted on Route 85 to alert drivers.
The state DOT will be posting warnings on I-95 as well.
Waterford police hope drivers use an alternate northbound route by staying on I-95 until New London, then taking Route 32 to Route 395.
“We know a lot of people’s GPS’s tell them there’s only one way to get to the beach and that’s down Route 85, so we’re just hoping that people use alternative routes to avoid the area,” Bellos said.
Phase two is the southbound side of 395 and is set to begin around July 19.
Police said they’re not expecting much of an impact there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.