WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a fire in Waterford on Thursday.
According to the Waterford firefighters’ union on Twitter, the blaze broke out at a home on Vivian Street, around noon.
The Waterford fire chief said the firefighter had fallen through the floor because it was weak from the flames.
He is expected to recover.
The fire reportedly was in the basement when the stairs burned through.
The cause remains under investigation.
