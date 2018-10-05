WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Halloween is just a few weeks away and it is now officially haunted house season.
A trail of horror in Waterford is frightening and delighting people, and also raising money for a good cause.
Be prepared when you pull up to the house on Old Barry Road in Waterford, the Trail of Horrors is not for the faint of heart.
“We started doing this because we love Halloween so much then it just got bigger and bigger,” said Joseph Harcut, Trail of Horrors creator.
For eight years, Joseph Harcut and his family have been putting on this weekend of horrors.
Last year attracted over 1,600 people and this year they expect about 2,000.
From a children-of-the-corn maze to creepy clowns and scary dolls, it has everything if you delight in fright, and the price you can’t beat.
“it’s free but what we ask is a canned good to feed the New London Food Bank and since Thanksgiving’s right around the corner we like to donate as much as we can. We received about a ton and a half of food last year,” said Harcut.
They also accept monetary donations which also goes to the food bank. But what about the guests, do they find it scary enough?
“It’s very scary. We’re having a really good time,” said Kevin Brown.
It took more than six weeks to put it together with the help of some 55 volunteers. Some of whom are military.
“Most of us are in the Coast Guard and we just do this as a community service to come out and help. They put this on. It’s a great haunted house. It’s all for a good cause,” said Robert Stravinsky, US Coast Guard.
“I love the whole vibe. It’s charity, it’s fun, its festive. It’s everything Halloween should be,” said Jason Bird.
The Trail of Horrors runs Saturday and Sunday 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.