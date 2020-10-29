WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a threat to Waterford High School.
Police said the school will be dismissing early on Thursday.
Thursday morning, the police department said the school received a call that indicated a threat.
Officers arrived on the scene and searched the building.
"Administration immediately followed safety protocols and evacuated the building," police said. "Large areas in the school were secured and the students were brought inside to these secured areas to stay warm and dry."
They and school administration continue to work through the situation.
"Students who drive to school will be allowed to leave the high school and buses will be arriving shortly," police said. "If there is a change to the transportation for a student, please call the main office at Waterford High School at 860-437-6956 and the school staff will get word to the student."
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.