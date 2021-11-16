WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with threatening the governor over social media.
State police said they arrested 41-year-old Jonathan Wright of Waterford on Oct. 26.
Troopers charged him with second-degree threatening.
According to state police, they arrested Wright by warrant after he made several threatening posts on Twitter during the month of October.
Troopers said the posts were directed at Gov. Ned Lamont.
Among the posts Wright wrote was this on Oct. 20:
Where you are going, it's not going to matter. Crimes against humanity=DEATH PENALTY.
Troopers said he also wrote this on Oct. 23:
You are scum living on borrowed time. President Trump knows what you did to the elderly COVID patients that were sent to nursing homes. All is known and you will meet your maker courtesy of a noose and a trap door TREASON=DEATH.
Wright admitted that he was the author after investigators traced the tweets back to him. He told investigators that he tweeted the posts out of anger but with no malicious intent.
Investigators said Wright had no criminal history and had no guns registered to him.
Wright was arrested without incident and posted a court-set bond of $30,000.
He was given a court date of Nov. 29.
(1) comment
Seems like the handle was deleted? (@Jonatha6619946). I'm sure it would have provided some great reading.
