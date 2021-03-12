RED RIVER PARISH, LA (WFSB) - A man from Connecticut was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Louisiana on Wednesday.
Louisiana State Police identified the man as 42-year-old Michael Laduca of Waterford.
Troopers said DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were on patrol around 9:30 p.m. and tried to stop Laduca, who was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
They said for reasons still under investigation, Laduca refused to stop and was pursued.
The pursuit continued on roadways in DeSoto Parish before entering Red River Parish.
As the pursuit continued in Red River Parish, Laduca turned onto an oilfield road, traveled through a barbed-wire fence, and entered a pasture where the vehicle became stuck in a ditch.
Troopers said Laduca fled from the vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit.
During the foot pursuit, they said a confrontation happened which led to deputies discharging their firearms.
Laduca was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were hurt.
Troopers said the investigation into what happened remains ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.