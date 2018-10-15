WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Waterford police have arrested a 31-year-old mother after her child died after being found unresponsive inside a car over the summer.
On May 3, police were called to a home on Maple Avenue in Waterford after a 5-year-old child had gone missing.
The child was later found unresponsive in a family vehicle. Resuscitation attempts were not successful, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, Waterford police said they arrested Whitney Bosselman, and charged her with risk of injury to a minor, and criminally negligent homicide.
She is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Police said during the investigation, they found the conditions of the home to be detrimental to the health and safety of other children within the home.
According to police, the boy, "CK," may have gotten out of the house while Bosselman was napping.
They searched the property for 9 minutes and the boy was found in the car.
"Unfortunately, officers located the child unconscious and without a pulse, buckled in a car seat inside the rear of a while Toyota Camry, parked on the property," said Chief Brett Mahoney, Waterford Police.
The boy was autistic and did not communicate verbally.
The autopsy determined he died of exposure to the elements.
The arrest warrant said, "DCF investigation report stated that Whitney BOSSELMAN showed a serious disregard for CK's safety by failing to adequately supervise her five-year-old, Autistic son, resulting in his death."
"Initial investigation found the interior of the residence in such condition to be detrimental to health and safety of other children that lived in the home," Mahoney said.
The arrest warrant says Bosselman told detectives she laid down around 11:30 a.m. for a nap, locked and alarmed the front door so CK wouldn't escape.
Around 2 p.m., she woke up, the living room window was open and CK was gone.
The Dept. of Children and Families was notified.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.