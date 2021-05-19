WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several cows needed to be corralled in Waterford overnight.
Early Wednesday morning, police said they had to chase a big cow and two calves at the Waterford Country School.
Police said the animals somehow got out and gave officers a good run for their money.
However, they were able to get them back home.
