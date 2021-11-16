WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Waterford police are investigating a rash of car vandalism incidents being reported over the past few nights.
Police said they have received reports of broken car windows, slashed tires, and “keyed” paint found on vehicles.
It appears nothing is being stolen from within the cars, they are just being damaged.
Police said the vandalism has been reported in the area of Boston Post Road and Great Neck Road.
They have increased patrols during the evening and overnight hours.
Anyone who sees any suspicious activity or has any home video alerts from the area is asked to contact police at 860-442-9451.
