WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Waterford police are looking for a man who fled from officers Thursday morning on Route 32.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fitzgerald Avenue on Thursday.
The passenger in the car was identified as a man wanted on an extraditable felony warrant out of Virginia.
When the officer tried to take the suspect into custody, the suspect fought back and then fled on foot.
