WATERFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Waterford Police are asking for the public's help identifying subjects in connection to a fraudulent check investigation.
Fraudulent checks were cashed all over Connecticut after a victim's car was broken into in Waterford.
If anyone recognizes any of these subjects, please contact Investigator Eric Fredricks at 860-442-9451 ext: 2249 or at efredricks@waterfordct.org. Please reference case # 2021-00977.
