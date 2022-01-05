WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Waterford are searching for a suspect wanted for a theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Police say the suspect took $1,403.04 in electrical wire from the store on January 2.
Anyone who may know the individual is asked to contact police at Pepps@waterfordct.org or 860-442-9451 EXT. 2263.
