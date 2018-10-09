WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for help to identify a man suspected of stealing two televisions from a store in Waterford.
They said the suspect took the TVs from the Walmart in town on Monday around 4:45 p.m.
Surveillance pictures were released on the police department's Facebook page.
The man fled in a black Chrysler Sebring with an unknown Florida license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451, reference case number 2018-2037.
