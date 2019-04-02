WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterford said they'll be paying more attention to bus safety law enforcement after dozens of reported violations.
The Waterford Police Department posted to its Facebook page that in February bus drivers reported 77 incidents of vehicles passing their buses when the stop signs were extended and red lights were flashing.
"We would again like to draw attention to the Connecticut school bus laws," police said in the post. "Unfortunately there is an increasing trend of vehicles passing stopped school busses, which are picking up or dropping off children."
In Connecticut, it is illegal to pass a stopped bus on any road, including on school grounds and parking lots.
Police sought to remind people that the fine is $465.
"Due to the increased number of incidents, [Tuesday], the Waterford Police Department will begin a targeted enforcement campaign aimed at enforcing this law and keeping our children safe," police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.