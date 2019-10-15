WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Waterford police are using a case of a wrong-way drunk driver as a public service announcement.
On Sunday, around 11 p.m., a Waterford officer spotted a wrong way driver on Route 32 in the Quaker Hill section of town.
The officer approached the car with lights and sirens activated and was able to stop it.
The driver, who was arrested, was found to have a blood alcohol level of .18, which is beyond the state’s legal limit of .08.
The police department posted a photo of the car on Facebook, reminding the public to take an Uber, Lyft, taxi or call a friend instead of drinking and driving.
“Not only do you face arrest, fines, suspended licenses and embarrassment but this easily could have resulted in death,” police said in the post.
