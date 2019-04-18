WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Waterford are investigating after a teen may have been spotted carrying a machete through the Crystal Mall.
He was part of a group of young people that was running through the mall and fighting on Wednesday night.
A video was posted on social media showing a group of teens running through the mall.
Mall security officers were able to break it up, and no injuries were reported.
Anyone who knows any of the teens involved is being asked to call police at 860-442-9451.
