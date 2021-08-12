Waterford Superintendent Thomas Giard III spoke with Channel 3 about the upcoming school year and new school-based health centers.

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Waterford students and staff are gearing up for the first day of school at the beginning of September.

Superintendent Thomas Giard III spoke with Channel 3 about it on Thursday.

Giard noted that the district has two new school-based health centers, for which they've partnered with United Community and Family Services.

Waterford school-based health center

Waterford High School is one of two schools in the district with a school-based health center. The district partnered with UCFS for the centers.

The centers are located at Waterford High School and Clark Lane Middle School.

Giard said the partnership will provide comprehensive physical and behavioral health and well care to students who attend Waterford Public Schools. Both centers will be available for all of the district's students for the upcoming academic year.

Their services are meant to supplement the care from a private pediatrician, and will be billed to insurance carriers.

Services include well-child examinations, vaccinations, sports physicals, acute and chronic care visits, and behavioral/mental health.

The first day of school for Waterford Public Schools is Sept. 1.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

