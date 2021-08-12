WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Waterford students and staff are gearing up for the first day of school at the beginning of September.
Giard noted that the district has two new school-based health centers, for which they've partnered with United Community and Family Services.
The centers are located at Waterford High School and Clark Lane Middle School.
Giard said the partnership will provide comprehensive physical and behavioral health and well care to students who attend Waterford Public Schools. Both centers will be available for all of the district's students for the upcoming academic year.
Their services are meant to supplement the care from a private pediatrician, and will be billed to insurance carriers.
Services include well-child examinations, vaccinations, sports physicals, acute and chronic care visits, and behavioral/mental health.
The first day of school for Waterford Public Schools is Sept. 1.
