NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - The New London City Council has made a deal with a developer to bring growth to the waterfront.
The council hopes the waterfront will become a destination for mega yachts.
Mayor Michael Passero said the developer, Advanced American Engineering, is coming up with a plan.
Artist renderings show a floating pool, bar, and market. There was even a floating hotel and space for cruise ships to dock.
The Mayor said, “The important thing about this this is market driven. If its market driven there is more likelihood of success.”
A 200 unit housing complex is already going up on Fort Trumbull, so is a short stay hotel and 108 housing units near the Coast Guard Station.
Frank Maratta, the owner of City Dock Restaurant, said he wants to see growth as well, "So to pull something off like what they’re talking about is going to be a big permitting process. Its not going to happen overnight. Glad to see there’s going to be more action happening down there.”
