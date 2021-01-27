WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown Board of Education voted to retire the current high school mascot.
During a Board of Ed. meeting on Monday night, members of the board voted to retire the Indian mascot.
This comes in response to a petition that was started by a Watertown High School alumnus to remove the mascot.
The Board created a Mascot Committee, which was made up of Board of Education members, community members, staff and students.
During Monday’s meeting, the committee’s recommendations were reported to the Board and community members.
There were several recommendations including removing the mascot and teaching students about Indian American history in the United States as well as in Watertown.
The Board voted to retire the mascot no later than July 1, 2022, but the new mascot has not been determined at this time.
