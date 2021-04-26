WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -The budget for Watertown Public Schools is back on the drawing board an up for discussion on Monday night.
This comes after the town council recently reinstated some funds when a number of parents spoke out against the initial cut.
What sparked the backlash was the proposed staff cuts that would’ve been made with the initial cut. Town council hopes with a reduced cut, the blow won’t be as far.
They have to eliminate $350,000, which is down from the $500,000 they were initially trying to cut.
“Watertown Public Schools will need to make additional personnel reduction by next eliminating 26.5 people from our workforce,” said Dr. Alison Villanueva, Superintendent of Watertown Public Schools.
Watertown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alison Villanueva made it clear. A $500,000 cut on the school district’s budget would result in less teachers and larger class sizes as well as no full-time security guards at any school.
At the town’s budget hearing last week, parents voiced their concerns in person and by email.
Mary Ann Rosa, town council chair, says cuts have been made across the board and it’s a priority to keep tax rates low.
“Having been on the Board of Ed for 16 years, I understand they need every penny they’ve asked for. On the council side, we just know we have to represent everyone and there just isn’t enough money to go around,” Rosa said.
Like many parents, Rosa hopes the next draft of the school budget addresses some of the staffing concerns.
“Hopefully they’ll restore the security. The parents are very concerned and if there’s any money left after that, they would put it towards staffing,” Rosa said.
The Watertown Board of Education meeting starts at 7 p.m. and it will be streamed online here.
