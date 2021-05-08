WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The Taft School in Watertown is requiring all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they return for classes in the fall.
This is as long as the vaccine is approved for those 12-15, which is expected to happen next week.
The private boarding school has 600 students from 31 states and 44 countries.
In a letter to parents, Taft officials said remote classes will not be offered this fall, saying “we are looking forward to returning to the day where all of our students are attending classes in person.”
School officials also told Ch. 3 that 80 percent of the students live on campus in close proximity, and many faculty members and their families live in and supervise student dormitories.
“In order to keep the entire school community – this includes faculty and their families, staff, and students – safe and healthy, the school has made the decision, in consultation with the medical director and outside health experts, to require COVID vaccinations to all age-eligible students next year,” officials said.
They added that the majority of parents have been supportive of the vaccine policy, saying "they want the school to be able to function as fully as possible and for their children to have as full and safe of an experience as possible."
