WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A man from Watertown was arrested for animal cruelty after he displayed a hatchet during an argument with his relatives, police said.
61-year-old Jean Marcelin Francois of Sunnyside Avenue was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and animal cruelty.
Officers were called to Sunnyside Ave. around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a man armed with a hatchet.
The callers told police they came home and found their dog had suffered injuries while it was home alone with Francois, who did not like the dog.
The relatives confronted Francois because of his past history and shortly after, Francois confronted them with a hatchet in his waistband.
Francois held the hatchet in a threatening manner and a physical altercation took place, according to police.
After the confrontation, Francois went back to his room with the hatchet.
The relatives reported blood in the dog's urine, and broken dog toys in the room.
The small dog was taken to a local animal hospital where it was determined the dog had bruising to its body, a nose laceration and swelling, two broken teeth, bruised gums, and a possible concussion.
Police said they found the hatchet that was reported by the relatives.
Francois denied all of the accusations.
He was issued a $10,000 bond and will be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court today.
