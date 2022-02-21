WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A mother from Watertown originally arrested for leaving her young children home alone while she vacationed in Florida was arrested again, this time by Waterbury police.

Police said 36-year-old Kerry Caviasca faces additional charges for a domestic violence incident that happened on Schrafts Drive in Waterbury on Jan. 12.

The altercation involved an ex-boyfriend.

Police served Caviasca with a warrant on Feb. 16. It charged her with second-degree breach of peace, second-degree harassment, and attempt to commit third-degree larceny.

They said the incident did not involve the children.

Caviasca is set to face a judge for the new charges on March 14.

Caviasca was originally arrested by Watertown police on Jan. 15 when they learned she went on vacation to Florida and left her two children home. The children were under the age of 12.

Arrest documents revealed that during the timeframe she was gone, between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, the children texted their mother about what to eat for dinner while she was gone. She told them to "just eat candy," according to the documents.

Watertown police charged her with two counts of risk of injury to a child and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.