WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested following a home invasion in April.
According to police, the home invasion took place on April 23.
Police responded to the area of Falls Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue for the report of an adult male victim who was kidnapped at gunpoint.
The victim told police he met with a female at his home and she drove him a short distance from his home where they met two other males.
According to the victim, the female pulled over to the side of the road and allowed the two males to get inside the car.
Police said that’s when one of the males, later identified as Youssef Mohammed, pointed a handgun at the victim and asked for money and drugs.
The victim was taken back to his home and forced inside, where the two men then stole a large amount of cash and some electronics.
The two men and the female left the area and the victim behind uninjured.
Mohammed was located and arrested for reckless endangerment, kidnapping with a firearm, home invasion, first-degree burglary, larceny and robbery.
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
