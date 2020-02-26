WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police busted two marijuana grow operations this month, resulting in three separate arrests.
On February 3 around 6:30 a.m., Watertown police responded to the report of a medical emergency on Central Avenue in Oakville. The juvenile complainant called 911 saying that an adult relative was stumbling around and appeared to be altered.
When officers arrived at the home, they smelled a strong odor, commonly associated with marijuana. Officers found an adult male, identified as Brian Bailey, acting erratically.
Watertown officers discovered a “marijuana grow” in the basement and a “marijuana grow drying room” in a second-floor spare bedroom. A search warrant was executed on the property and found a fabricated grow room.
The grow room consisted of reflective Mylar walls, grow lights, timers, inverters, fans, ventilation, and marijuana plants. Seventeen marijuana plants were seized along with 53 mason jars with packaged marijuana.
Baily was charged with several drug-related charges, as well as risk of injury charges, and posted a $50,000 bond.
In a separate case, a search warrant was executed at a home on Hungerford Avenue in Oakville. During the search warrant, a marijuana grow operation was found at the home.
In a room attached to a bedroom, 18 marijuana plants were found as well as growing chemicals, lights, fans and soil.
The first floor of the home, where the marijuana grow operation was found, was being rented by Samuel Voloshin and his wife Meghan Voloshin, whom resided there was another adult and a minor child related to them.
Samuel was taken into custody and charged with drug-related charges as well as risk of injury to a child charge. Meghan turned herself into police and was charged with the same as her husband.
In both of the grow operations, children were exposed to the marijuana, resulting in notification to the Department of Children and Families by the Watertown Police Department.
