WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Watertown police urged homeowners to protect themselves after a rash of car break-ins and thefts.
Investigators warned that the criminals have been getting more brazen as many of the crimes were committed in broad daylight.
Police also warned that the problem may only get worse.
Watertown police said they are dealing with a dangerous combination: A rise in thefts and break-ins coupled with colder weather. That’s a problem because more people are leaving their cars running before they head out and criminals are taking advantage.
Wednesday night, the police department released surveillance photos of suspects they believe walked into several open garages and got into unlocked cars that were left running.
Investigators said the recent crimes were committed between 5 p.m. 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the areas of Middlebury Road, Kimberley Lane, and Sylvan Lake Park.
Police believe the suspects might be traveling in a light-colored GMC Acadia that may have New York plates.
Police asked people with home surveillance cameras in those areas to contact them if they have any useful pictures or video.
Perhaps just as importantly, they asked people to be smart by not leaving their cars running and making sure they lock garages and vehicles so they don’t become easy targets.
(1) comment
If you leave your car running, or turn it off but leave the keys in your car, you deserve to get your car stolen. Plus, insurance doesn't cover you if you fail to take basic precautions to keeping your car safe, like turning it off, taking the keys and locking the doors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.