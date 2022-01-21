WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man found dead during a fire in Watertown has been identified by police.
Police said Joshua DeJesus lived on the third floor of a home on Main Street.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
Police and firefighters said they responded to 214 Main St. just after 11:50 p.m. on Saturday.
The multi-family home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.
DeJesus was found dead on the scene.
The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.
