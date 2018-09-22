WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Watertown are searching for a van they say is involved in 2 suspicious incidents within the last couple of days.
According to police, on Sept. 20, two girls were at Dunkin Donuts on Watertown Avenue when they noticed a man in a white van staring at them.
Police said the girls described the man as being a white male between 50-60 years old and having grey hair.
Police said the girls became uncomfortable and left the restaurant walking on Falls Avenue. The girls told police the man followed them and passed them about 3 times. Police said the girls then hid in some bushes and called for a ride home.
On Sept. 21, a group of girls were walking home from a football game, when they saw the same white van and a man matching the same description in the area of Tower Road.
According to police, the girls heard yelling and banging coming from the rear of the vehicle. They left the area and as they were leaving heard the man say "we better get out of here."
Police described the van as white in color with dark tinted windows and bars over the rear windows.
Police are reminding the public to report all suspicious incidents to them and if anyone has information regarding the incidents to call them at 860-945-5200.
