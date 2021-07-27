WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Watertown are looking to identify two men that gained access to a home by posing as utility workers.
Officials said the two men spoke to the occupants at a home on Westgate Road, saying they were from the power company and showed them a round black and gold badge.
The occupants were later informed that the two men were going to show them "how to turn on the power at the house" and later asked the occupants about their low water pressure.
The men tried separating themselves from the occupants.
That's when one of the occupants took out their phone and called the police.
The two men fled in a white pickup truck as the occupant began to contact authorities.
One of the men was described as a white man in his forties with a beard, while the other was described as a white-Hispanic man also in his forties.
Both were wearing surgical masks.
Police said the pickup truck the two men drove away in had a white cover on the bed.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Watertown Police at 860-945-9940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.