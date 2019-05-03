WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Watertown police officer rescued two baby opossums after an accident on Route 6 Thursday evening.
A mother opossum and six of her eight babies were killed, but Sgt. Steve Skowronski was able to save two surviving babies, according to a Facebook post by Watertown CT Police Department.
He brought them to the Police Headquarters where dispatchers took care of them over night.
The next morning, Officer Pat Conte from Animal Control brought the baby opossums to Stone Veterinary Hospital. They will be rehabilitated there.
In the post, Watertown Police thanked the citizen who called for their help and waited for officers to arrive Thursday night, helping to save babies.
