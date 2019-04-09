WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Watertown are looking for a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle into a building.
Officers said they responded to the area of Buckingham and Camp streets around 2 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of two people going through vehicles.
They converged on the area.
One officer saw one suspect on Camp Street who began to run. A foot pursuit led to the suspect's arrest in someone's backyard. The suspect had a backpack with change and other items snatched from vehicles in the area, police said.
The juvenile was charged with sixth-degree larceny, third-degree trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.
A short time later, another officer noticed a suspicious vehicle driven by a second suspect on Orient Street. The officer learned that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Waterbury on Monday.
The officer tried to stop the vehicle on Lower Buckingham Street, but the suspect abruptly accelerated, crossed the intersection with Main Street and crashed into a building at 125 Main St.
Police said the crash caused extensive damage to the building's facade, which houses a music shop.
The vehicle was also severely damaged.
The driver climbed out of the window and fled on foot.
Police described him as a man, possibly 18 years old, 5'6" tall with a skinny build, black hair with blonde highlights and stubble facial hair. He may live in the Brooklyn area of Waterbury.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200.
