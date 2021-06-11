WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Watertown police are investigating after shots were fired in a neighborhood Friday morning.
Around 11:15 a.m., officers on patrol in the area of Main Street heard several gunshots fired.
They narrowed down the area where it may have happened to Pondview Drive and Kimberly Lane.
When officers arrived at a home on Kimberly Lane, they found several gunshots had been fired at the house.
No injuries were reported, only property damage.
It is believed that this was a targeted shooting and not a random act.
Police are looking for surveillance footage from the area.
Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact Watertown police at 860-945-5216.
