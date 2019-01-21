WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Watertown police said they have made an arrest following the death of a 70-year-old woman earlier this month.
On Jan. 9, 70-year-old Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz was found dead inside her home on Bushnell Avenue.
The medical examiner called the death a homicide and said Stanisz was found with blunt impact injuries to her head and neck.
On Monday, police said they had arrested 48-year-old William Bayarinas, and charged him with murder, felony murder, home invasion, larceny, and burglary.
Stanisz was a retired teacher.
Police are expected to give an update at 2 p.m. Stream it live here.
Last week, police had released information about two men having been arrested in connection with a pizza shop burglary that happened in Waterbury.
Bayarinas was one of them.
According to the Waterbury police report, officers were investigating a burglary at Edgewood Pizza when the neighboring Watertown Police Department contacted them and, “...stated that they were speaking with two males, William Bayarinas and Paul Crampton in regards to a homicide investigation that they were conducting.”
Crampton, 49, agreed to talk with Waterbury detectives about the pizza shop burglary, saying he was hanging out by the 7/11 on Willow Street, when, “a guy I know from prison as Bill, pulled up in a car. The car was silver.”
Crampton allegedly told investigators, 48-year-old Bayarinas drove to the mall, where he stole bed sheets from Macy’s, later selling them on Willow Street to buy heroin.
The warrant went on to say the two then went to Edgewood Pizza, where they opened an unlocked cooler and freezer out back, stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of food.
The burglary took placed on January 9, which is the same day Stanisz was found dead.
Bayarinas is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
