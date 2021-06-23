WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Residents in Watertown are being warned to keep an eye on their cars, as police are seeing an uptick in property crimes.
One recent victim was an organization that helps the disabled.
With vans, Easterseals Of Greater Waterbury helps dozens of people with disabilities get to work.
But last month, the service was halted after someone stole each van's catalytic converter.
After a year without any fundraising, Easterseals was put in a big bind.
"We were strapped financially. And on top of that, we had to pay out a lot of money, thousands and thousands of dollars to get this fixed,” said Kristie Balisciano, of the Easterseals Of Greater Waterbury.
Police are seeing more vehicles being hit by thieves.
So far this year, police say 14 vehicles have been stolen, and 23 vehicles have been broken into.
In 2020, 52 cars were stolen, while 105 were broken into.
Police also say vehicle parts are being stolen.
All of Easterseals’ vans have been repaired and are back on the road helping their clients.
However, this is something the organization wishes they didn't have to deal with at all.
"It wasn't just a catalytic converter. It was 30 individuals who weren't able to go to work that day and who were very upset,” Balisciano said.
While property crime is up, Watertown police say violent crime has remained low the last several years, reporting no homicides last year.
The police department also created a new email, tips@watertownctpd.org. There you can email any pictures, video, or any other information that you have about potential crimes or issues you want police to know about.
The department does stress that this email is not monitored 24-7, so for any emergencies or crimes in progress, continue to call 9-1-1.
