WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – The Watertown Police Department is alerting residents about a recent scam being reported regarding burning permits.
Police said there have been reports of male suspects, who claim to be from the fire department, who are walking through neighborhoods and giving advice on obtaining open burning and burning devices.
They have also tried selling burning permits and/or are issuing and collecting fines for improper burning.
Residents are advised that these are not being sent out by the Watertown Fire Department or fire marshal’s office.
Police also said that fines are only issued after investigations.
"So many people are so gullible, they lose hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars to all the scams,” said George Palomba.
When it comes to scams, he said he’s always on his toes.
The 79-year-old says he's targeted often because of his age.
When they come to his door, he always asks for identification.
“If they don't have any identification, saying they belong to the fire department or anything, I’m not even going to talk to them. I mean, we had people come over wanting to check my cellar in case it was leaking and all that. They did that a couple times already, and so, I work construction, so I know,” Palomba said.
Police said George’s method is a good test to screen for the latest scam in town.
The Better Business Bureau said when someone is pressuring you while selling something, that should always be a red flag.
“So a sign of a scam is often high pressure sales tactics,” said Luke Frey, of CT’s Better Business Bureau.
Whether it's someone just knocking on your door, or someone you're trying to hire like a contractor, ask questions.
“They seem like they don't want to answer questions, or are kind of pushy, or rude, hire that person who is going to answer any questions that you have,” he added.
Open burning regulations and permit information can be found on the town's website by clicking here.
Anyone with questions or information can reach out to the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or email tips at Tips@watertownctpd.org.
