WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Watertown school officials are investigating after a video they said contained racially insensitive language went viral on social media Monday.
School Superintendent Daniel Carroll said the video was brought to the attention of administrators at the end of the school day on Monday.
The racial comments were made by a high school student, officials said, however it is unclear at this time what was said.
On Twitter, Carroll said “Hate speech of any kind will not be tolerated in our district. I'm disheartened by this behavior, but thankful for the quick actions taken by our WHS Admin to address this issue. #WatertownCares”
Counselors and school psychologists were made available to students impacted by the video.
Carroll also said he encourages parents and guardians to speak with their students regarding respect and appreciation of others.
