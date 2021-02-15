WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown’s first vaccine clinic is close to opening its doors.
Being set up at the town hall, it’s being done through a partnership with Waterbury Hospital, making this the hospital’s third mass vaccination clinic.
For anyone in Watertown getting their COVID-19 vaccine, it’s most likely meant a trip to Waterbury.
Lynn took her friend to the Brass City on Monday to get his first dose, and while it’s not far, having to travel out of town at all can complicate things.
“Going to other towns is just time consuming. You have to make arrangement and get the person there if they need a ride,” Lynn said.
Soon, the Watertown’s Town Hall will open as a mass vaccination clinic. It will be completely indoors with the layout in place and EMTs trained to inoculate.
The plan is to open on Saturday for four or eight hours.
They’re still waiting on doses to start operating. Town Manager Mark Raimo says they wanted to wait after seeing Waterbury Hospital shut down their vaccination sites last month because of an exhausted supply/
“After we had discussed that, we were prefer to get online when we could, you know, be assured that we were going to be able to get some vaccines,” Raimo said.
The hospital still hasn’t responded to Channel 3’s questions regarding the status of their vaccine supply, but they recently did get more vaccines to cover patients who got their first doses with a different provider.
Lynn hopes with the new site, other clinics get less crowded.
“It’ll alleviate the congestion of other people at places elsewhere. They all have to come in from everywhere and make an appointment. It’s hard,” Lynn said.
When more vaccine doses are available, the goal is to open the clinic on more days than just Saturday.
