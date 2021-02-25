WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police are investigated after a middle school student was approached by a car on Thursday.
Police said around 3:15 p.m. the student reported being approached by a car on Whispering Hill Road in the area of Malvern Hill Road and Westgate Road.
The student said two while men with dark hair stopped a gray four door Chevrolet sedan. It was reported the two men rolled down the window and told the student to get in the car.
The student declined and the car left the area.
Officers were not able to locate the car.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police department.
