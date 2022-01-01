WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Watertown will be distributing a limited supply of at-home COVID-19 tests on Jan. 2.
The kits are for Watertown residents, and will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.
The distribution will be located at John Trumbull Primary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until they run out of tests.
Due to a limited supply, each vehicle will receive a maximum of two testing kits.
