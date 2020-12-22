WATERTOWN (WFSB) - Making sure everyone gets into the holiday spirit, a Watertown woman stopped by numerous homes for the elderly to wish each tenant a Merry Christmas at a safe distance.
Lindsey Shaker knows the holidays can be lonely enough for the city's elderly, so she made it her mission this season to spread Christmas joy.
"Smiling is super important, a laugh, an exchange [like a conversation], it's just important to be a human," Shaker said.
Especially with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many of us to isolate.
"COVID-19 is hard for everybody, period. We've all had a hard time being isolated. There's an increased rate of depression right now," she said.
So, with bells and posters in hand, she walked around the Watertown Housing Authority's three elderly residential properties. Passing each door and window with a loud jingle and shouting Merry Christmas.
One of the tenants she met is Carl Miscavage. He's been at the Truman Terrace property for eight years. He said Shaker is just the latest of many community efforts to keep him and his neighbors company this holiday season.
"[The Watertown Housing Authority] got us a nice Thanksgiving dinner and then a church threw in another Thanksgiving dinner for us," Miscavage said. "Then we got cookies from Labonne's and [Christmas] dinner, so we're gonna stay inside for a nice dinner."
Shaker's main goal is to give the elderly some Christmas cheer, but she also hopes she's inspired others to do something kind.
"Maybe it will be uplifting to lift others, it is very uplifting to me," she said. "Maybe it will be uplifting for someone else to experience the same thing. Lift yourself by lifting others."
Shaker doesn't plan to stop, already planning to do something similar for New Year's.
