DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) has announced changes for operations during the spring 2022 semester.
In-person classes will continue with three feet of separation between desks and masks are required.
Students living on campus will receive a rapid antigen test. Those who test positive will not be allowed to move in.
During the semester, students in apartment-style halls who test positive or are symptomatic will isolate in their rooms with their roommates.
Students living in Litchfield or Newbury Halls will isolate in Fairfield Hall.
Students are encouraged to return home to recover if possible.
Social distancing and masks are required indoors for the foreseeable future.
There will not be any spectators at athletic events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.