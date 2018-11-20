DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- All classes and activities for the rest of Tuesday at Western CT State University have been canceled as police investigate a report of a man on campus with a gun.
The report of a man with a long gun inside the Visual and Performing Arts Center was made at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.
The school alerted students on the Westside campus to shelter in place.
At this time no person with a gun has been found, and there are no reports of shots having been fired.
Just before 5 p.m., school officials said it is believed there was no gunman on campus.
The shelter in place has since been lifted.
Police went through various campus buildings checking each room, but nothing was found.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said Westside Middle School and Mill Ridge Elementary were released under police supervision as a precaution.
All shuttle buses between WCSU campuses have been stopped until further notice.
Police have deemed the campus safe and said there is no threat at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
