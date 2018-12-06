DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Western Connecticut State University identified the object that sparked a campus lockdown last month.
Officials said it was a portable light stand.
All classes and activities were canceled on Nov. 20 as police investigated a report of a man on campus with a gun.
The report was of a man with a long gun inside the Visual and Performing Arts Center.
Security cameras cameras captured a man carrying the light stand. A student later carried the stand past a classroom, where someone became alarmed and dialed 911.
The school alerted students on the Westside campus to shelter in place.
Just before 5 p.m. that day, school officials said they believed there was no gunman on campus.
Police deemed the campus safe.
"After examining the [surveillance] photos, a witness who had been in the classroom acknowledged that the tripod-like light stand, and the student carrying the stand with a shoulder-slung book bag, matched the description from the 911 call," school officials said in a statement. "This was corroborated by additional witness accounts."
WCSU's president, Dr. John Clark, said the student who reported the incident did the right thing, despite how it turned out.
“She took the exact, right action and should be congratulated for it,” Clark said. “Our entire university community must remain vigilant after this last incident. Everyone must follow a simple rule for safety and security. If you see a suspicious person or activity and even have a doubt, call the police and 911 immediately. The old axiom, better be safe than sorry certainly applies here.”
Since the incident, Clark said campus police increased foot patrols in the Visual and Performing Arts Center, Counseling Center staff provided additional support and outreach to the campus community and several hundred more people signed up to receive notices through the campus emergency notification system.
There are also changes to infrastructure of the center being considered to improve communication within the building as well as access controls.
Additional training for all members of the campus community is also being developed, Clark said. An assessment of the entire incident is being conducted, which will result in recommendations to cover the range of possible emergency situations that may arise on either WCSU campus.
